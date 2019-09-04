Siddaramaiah loses cool, slaps aide outside Mysuru airport — Watch

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was caught slapping his aide outside the Mysuru airport on Wednesday afternoon. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the veteran leader hitting his aide in public. However, the reason of his indignation is unknown.

The man was apparently trying to push a phone to Siddaramaiah's ear, asking him to talk to the person on the other side. However, the senior Congress leader, visibly irritated, listens to the man for a while and immediately slaps him on his face, before making his way towards his vehicle.

#WATCH: Congress leader and Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport. pic.twitter.com/hhC0t5vm8Q — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

This is not the first time when the former Karnataka CM showed his displeasure by hitting someone. In the past, he was criticized and slammed for manhandling a female, who was a Congress worker and had raised her voice against the revenue department.

Uncomfortable by her questions about his son's work as an MLA, Siddaramaiah attempted to snatch the mic from her, resulting in her dupatta falling down. He also asked her to shut up and sit down. This prompted several political parties to criticise the veteran leader for his action.

He, later, issued a statement saying he did so in an attempt to stop her from making a long speech.