There will be leadership change in Karnataka: Congress’ DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Amid speculations of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stepping down from his post after completing two years in office, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday (July 21) said that there will be a leadership change in the state.

The statement came after his meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Shivakumar said that his party will need to be prepared and “plan (their) stand”.

“There is a lot of trouble in Karnataka BJP. There will be a change of leadership. We had to plan our stand,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

On being asked about his reported rift with senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, he said, “There is no problem in Karnataka (Congress) and there will be only one thing that will be a collective leadership. No CM face will be announced. I don't have any rift with anyone except political differences with BJP & JDS.”

Shivakumar said that he discussed various issues with Gandhi including phone tapping.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa's dinner for BJP legislators, which was scheduled to take place on July 25 to mark his government completing two years in office, has been postponed.

"The scheduled dinner meeting has been postponed and the new date is yet to be fixed,” reported PTI quoting official sources.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had called off the scheduled party legislators’ meeting to be held on July 25, and instead decided to organise a dinner party on the same day.

