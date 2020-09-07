हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Drug peddlers

Two peddlers including Nigerian arrested worth Rs 13 lakh drugs in Bengaluru

Police have recently intensified its crackdown on drug traffickers and peddlers after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three persons from Kerala in the city with a huge consignment.

Representational Image

Bengaluru: Two people including a Nigerian national were arrested with drugs worth Rs 13 lakh, police said on Monday. The duo, identified as Ogologo (35), a Nigerian residing in Agara in Bengaluru, and Samson Sagay Raj (24), a resident of Halasuru in the city, were arrested with 500 grams of cannabis, 20 grams of MDMA, 10 Ecstasy pills and 530 grams of hashish oil, police said.

They were allegedly selling drugs near the BMS Engineering Hostel under the Hanumanthanagar police station, the police said.

Besides this, the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru city police arrested six people including film actress Ragini Dwivedi for supplying drugs in the high-end parties.

