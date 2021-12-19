Two women labourers die after wall collapses in Karnataka

Mangaluru: Two women labourers were killed when the wall of a house collapsed on them while they were working on its renovation at Karimbila Narladaka in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday, police sources said. The deceased were residents of Narladka.
The two women workers were trapped under the debris after the wall collapsed.
Fellow workers rescued the two and rushed them to hospital. However, doctors declared them brought dead. A case has been registered, the sources said.
