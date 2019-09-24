Warning issued as surplus water in Mettur Dam to be released

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management and Information Technology R.B. Udhayakumar said on Tuesday that as the water level in Mettur Dam has reached the maximum level, surplus water will be released into the Cauvery river.

Speaking to reporters, he said that owing to rains in Mandya and Tumkur in Karnataka, water flow to Mettur Dam is expected to touch 30,000 cusecs by Tuesday evening and would increase to 50,000 cusecs soon, as per the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

Udhayakumar said that since the entire surplus water will be released into the Cauvery river, people living on the banks in 12 districts -- Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Trichy, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam -- have been advised to stay safe.

He said the district administrations have been advised to inform the people to move to safer places. The people are also being advised not to swim, fish in the river while farmers are being advised to move their cattle to safer places.