Kerala DHSE Class 12 results 2020 to be out at 2 pm today on keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in

NEW DELHI: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is all set to declare the Kerala Board Class 12 (Plus Two) results 2020 on Wednesday (July 15). According to reports, Kerala Board Plus Two results will be declared by Education Minister C Raveendranath at 2 PM.

Once declared, the result will be available on the official website of the Kerala board - keralaresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check Kerala Board plus two result online:

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results - keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result.

Step 3: Log in by entering details like roll number.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

There are some other websites too on which the students can check their plus two result. These websites are: dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

Kerala Board Class 12 exams were scheduled from March 10 to 26 but some of the papers were cancelled due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The remaining exams were held towards the end of May.

In 2019, 3, 11, 375 students sat for the Kerala Board Class 12 examination and the pass percentage was 84.33%. Out of the total students, 14,244 students secured an all A+. 183 students out of these secured full marks.