Congress declares 4 candidates for Kerala assembly bye-polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday declared its candidates on four seats in assembly bye-elections in Kerala.

According to a Congress release, TJ Vinod is the party candidate from Ernakulam, Shanimol Osman from Aroor, P Mohanrajan from Konni and K Mohan Kumar from Vattiyoorkavu.

The names were approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The Election Commission had last Saturday announced by-elections in vacant seats across several states including five in Kerala.

The polling will be held on October 21 and the result will be announced on October 24.