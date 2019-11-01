Cyclone Maha: Heavy rains to batter Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep; 1 dead in Kannur, several evacuated

Thiruvananthapuram: Severe Cyclonic storm Maha, which was over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area, has moved north-northwestwards, with the speed of 18 kilometres in the past six hours on Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). "It is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Under the influence of the above weather system, a heavy downpour is likely to batter Kerala, south Tamil Nadu and Coastal Karnataka during the next 24 hours while heavy rainfall is expected over Rayalseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and South Interior Karnataka during next 24 hours. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada.

The weather forecast agency also mentioned about the Cyclonic storm KYARR and said that it will move towards south-southwestwards in the next few hours from the west-central Arabian Sea. "It is very likely to move southwestwards across the west-central Arabian Sea during the next 36 hours. It is very likely to weaken into a Deep Depression during the next six hours and further into a Depression during the subsequent six hours", it said.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed six ships and one aircraft while disaster response teams are on kept on high alert for rescue and relief operations in case of any contingency in the wake of Cyclone Maha that has hit the Southern coastal stretch of Indian in the Arabian sea.

The Indian coast guard team took to Twitter to apprise on the developments in response to cyclone Maha. "#CycloneMAHA 06 @IndiaCoastGuard Ships, 01 Aircraft and Disaster Response Teams kept standby for Rescue and Relief operations.08 passengers vessels of UT Administration also standby for immediate deployment.@DefenceMinIndia @shripadynaik @SpokespersonMoD," the ICG official Twitter handle said.

Kerala:

One death has been reported while five people have sustained injuries due to heavy rains in Kerala from October 21-31. As per the official data, death has been reported in Kannur. At least 20 relief camps have been set across the state in which at least 2,060 people have reportedly taken shelter. Eight people are said to be missing in the natural calamity. As per IMD, heavy rainfall is likely to take place at isolated places in Kerala on Friday.

In Chellanam and Ernakulum, seawater entered streets and several homes due to rough sea condition in the wake of Cyclone Maha.

Kerala: Sea water flooded streets, entered homes in Chellanam, Ernakulam yesterday, following rough sea conditions due to Cyclone Maha. pic.twitter.com/2tdvr57D9y — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

On Thursday, the weather forecast agency had issued an Orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, and Yellow alert in remaining all other districts in the state due to heavy rains.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into central and southeast Arabian Sea for the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges in the state continued to remain closed due to impending rains.