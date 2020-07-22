DHSE plus one results 2020: Kerala board to announce result soon at keralaresults.nic.in, check date and time

KOCHI: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is expected to announce the Kerala DHSE +1 results 2020 possibly this week. Those students who appeared in the Kerala DHSE +1 Exams 2020 are advised to keep checking at the board’s official websites - keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in to know their result.

Once declared, Kerala DHSE will put the official DHSE plus one results 2020 on these websites. Candidates can even get results via SMS or through various mobile apps like Saphalam or PRD Live once the DHSE Plus 1 results are officially announced by the board.

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath had earlier made an announcement regarding the Kerala DHSE +1 results 2020 and said that the results will be announced soon. The minister made this announcement while announcing the Kerala Plus Two results 2020 on Wednesday, July 15th.

How to check Kerala DHSE Kerala Plus one result 2020 online

Students who appeared in the Kerala DHSE plus one exam can check their results online once it's announced. Here is the step by step guide:

Step 1: Log in at the official website of KErala DHSE — keralaresults.nic.in;

Step 2: On home page, click at “HSE Results";

Step 3: Click at Plus one results;

Step 4: Fill in your roll number and other credentials;

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the computer monitor;

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future references.

The Kerala DHSE class 12 result is now available on the official website of the Kerala board - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.



In the Kerala DHSE class 12 results, the pass percentage has registered an improvement of 0.77 per cent as it is 85.13 per cent in 2020 as compared to 84.33 per cent in 2019. A total of 3.75 lakh students appeared for Kerala Board +2 exams out of which 3.19 lakh passed the exams successfully.