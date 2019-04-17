Educating girls a waste: Kerala Congress leader Sudhakaran sparks row with sexist post

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Congress leader K Sudhakaran has come under an attack from netizen for sharing a video with an 'anti-women' content on his Facebook account. The video, shared by Sudhakaran, shows an aged patriarchal man saying that "If she goes and speaks, (indirectly referring to Parliament), nothing will be done. We have already sent her once and it was a mistake to send a woman there, who was educated as a teacher, as she was incapable of getting things done."

In response, the man's friend says that he should send his son instead. "He is a man. If he goes, the work will definitely get done," the man's friend says in the video. The conversation then ends here with a photo of Sudhakaran sliding in, appealing the viewers to vote for him in the upcoming election.

Sudhakaran had shared the video along with a disclaimer saying it does not refer to any characters, dead or alive, or those who have made speeches in Parliament. CPI(M) candidate PK Sreemathi, who is also referred as Sreemathi teacher, had won the seat in the last Lok Sabha election, defeating Sudhakaran with a margin of around 6,500 votes.

In the past too, Sudhakaran had sparked a controversy with his anti-women remarks while attacking Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Sudhakaran had stated that the CM had failed to act like a man when it comes to running his office and that his tenure was worse than that of women.

Sudhakaran is the president of the Kerala unit of Congress party.

The seat is all set to go to polls on April 23 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.