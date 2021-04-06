हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala assembly election 2021: Polling underway in 140 assembly seats, 957 candidates in fray

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seven of his cabinet colleagues, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy are among the 957 candidates in the fray in the state.

Kerala assembly election 2021: Polling underway in 140 assembly seats, 957 candidates in fray

Thiruvananthapuram: The single-phase polling for 140 seats in Kerala assembly election 2021 began at 7 AM amid tight security on Tuesday.

'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who is the BJP-NDA candidate from the Palakkad constituency was among the early voters in the state. "I have cast my vote, have good expectations", he told reporters after exercising his franchise at a polling booth in Ponnani.

Long queues were seen in several polling stations much before the polling began.

Kerala had witnessed a fierce campaign in the run-up to the polls by the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP led NDA.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seven of his cabinet colleagues, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy are among the 957 candidates in the fray in the state.

Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol across the 40,771 polling stations in the state where 2.

74 crore voters will decide the fate of the contestants. The total electorate includes 1,32,83,724 male voters, 1,41,62,025 female voters and 290 transgenders, according to election commission figures.

A total number of 202402 polling personnel will ensure the smooth conduct of the elections and 97 per cent of the officials have been vaccinated, election commission sources said.

