Kerala floods: Death toll mounts to 104 since August 8, 36 missing

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala continues to battle monsoon fury, the death toll due to worst floods on Thursday mounted to 10, according to the figures released by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

KSDMA has released a district-wise data between August 8 and August 15 till 3 PM in which it stated that 36 people were still missing across the rain-ravaged state while 35 injured due to flood-related incidents.

Malappuram remained the most affected district where 43 people have lost their lives.

Among 14 affected-districts, 17 deaths were reported from Kozhikode, 12 from Wayanad, and 9 from Kannur.

According to data, a total of 1,75,373 people are staying at 1,057 rescue and relief camps across the state.

On August 14, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state.

The IMD has predicted "heavy rainfall" at isolated parts over Kerala this week.

The meteorological department also advised fishermen not to venture into those areas.

Meanwhile, Congress party's Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had urged Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das for extension of the moratorium on repayment of crop loans in Kerala in the wake of floods.

"I request the RBI to take measures to extend the moratorium on repayment (of crop loans) to December 2019. I would be grateful if I am informed of the action taken," Gandhi, camping in his parliamentary constituency since Sunday, said in his letter to the RBI Governor.

The Congress leader said the state-level bankers` committee has refused to consider the demand of the state government and the opposition parties to extend the moratorium on repayment of loans to December 31, 2019.

He said, in 2018 Kerala witnessed the worst flood in over a century, only to be followed by fresh floods this year, which destroyed crops as well as other productive assets of farmers.

"Also, external factors, like the sharp fall in global commodity prices of cash crops, have adversely affected the farmer`s capabilities," Gandhi said.

(With ANI inputs)