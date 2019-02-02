हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Kerala police chief Lokanath Behera demotes 11 DSPs in massive restructuring exercise

The disciplinary action was taken against officers facing allegations and internal probes.  

Kerala police chief Lokanath Behera demotes 11 DSPs in massive restructuring exercise
ANI photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police Chief and Director General of Police (DGP) Lokanath Behera on Saturday recommended the transfers of 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police, currently posted as Circle Inspectors. 

The disciplinary action was taken against officers facing allegations and internal probes, reported news agency ANI.

Another 26 senior circle inspectors have been promoted as DSPs. 

“The state police chief shall take urgent necessary steps to accord them posting orders in the cadre of Inspector of Police,” Kerala Government said in a statement.

In a massive restructuring exercise, that comes ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The state, however, noticed that the officers were being transferred temporarily.

Disciplinary action was also initiated against officers who were facing internal inquiries and allegations, added the statement.

“The above officers shall join the stations to which they are posted immediately and furnish the reports of the transfer of charge to the government without fail. The state police chief shall furnish the compliance report of this order to government within 15 days without fail,” the statement said. 

With agency inputs

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Lokanath BeheraDSPDGP
Next
Story

Burdwan blast case accused and alleged JMB operative arrested from Kerala's Mallapuram

Must Watch

PM Modi cuts short speech after a stampede-like situation at BJP rally in Bengal's Thakurnagar

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close