Kerala politician MP Veerendra Kumar dies of cardiac arrest

Bengaluru: Kerala politician MP Veerendra Kumar died at a private hospital in Kozhikode in Kerala following cardiac arrest late on Thursday. He was 84.

Kumar was a Rajya Sabha member and Managing Director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi.

Veerandra Kumar was also a member of PTIs Board of Directors,

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda mourned the demise of M P Veerendra Kumar, hailing him as a great journalist and writer.

"My deepest condolences on the demise of former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Shri M.P. Veerendra Kumar. He was a great journalist and writer. May God give strength to his family & his people to bear the loss," Gowda said in his condolence message.

Veerandra Kumar was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode in Kerala after he complained of breathing complications and chest pain where he died due to cardiac arrest.