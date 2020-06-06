Kerala probe report to Governor says no evidence to prove elephant fed firecracker-filled pineapple

PALAKKAD: Kerala Forest Department has submitted its report on a pregnant elephant’s death to the state’s Governor in which it said that there is no evidence that someone fed a pineapple filled with firecrackers to the animal.

The probe report was submitted by Surendra Kumar, the Chief Forest Conservation Officer of the Government of Kerala, to the Raj Bhavan. In his report, Surendra Kumar highlighted the possible sequence of the events and the circumstances under which the elephant died.

The report said that for the first time on May 23, the elephant was spotted by the Forest Department officials in the Mannarkad forest division of Ambalpara, Palakkad. It mentioned that the elephant was spotted in the Thayamkundu area of the Veliyar river. It was in a very bad state and injured. The animal was suffering from acute pain.

After this, the elephant went back into the forest and again on May 25, it was seen in Thayamkundu, nearly 1 km away from the forest area.

Villagers later informed the forest officials about her condition. According to the villagers, the elephant’s jaw was disfigured and swollen, and blood was seeping from it. When the forest officials arrived at the spot, they first rang loud bells and then set the banks of the river on fire so as to push the elephant towards the forest. But the elephant stood there and didn’t move. On the same night, the elephant moved out of the water but returned after a short while.

An Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer from Thrissur said that it was not possible to give tranquilizers to the elephant as it was in a very bad condition. On May 27, the condition of the poor animal worsened. The animal continued to wait for help, but no help came. Around 1.30 PM, two skilled elephants were called to the rescue, but by then it was too late, and the elephant died around 4:15 PM.

The post-mortem was conducted by the veterinary doctor in the forest area, 12 km from the Veliyar river on May 28, and the elephant was buried later. With the help of a crane, the elephant was pulled out of the Veliyar river and taken to the forest area. Importantly, the report said that there is no evidence that someone fed a pineapple filled with firecrackers to the elephant.

It also mentioned that the elephant had mouth injury but it cannot be said with conformity as to how and when the injury occurred. It added that this angle needed to be probed. The report also made it clear that the incident happened in Palakkad district, not in Mallapuram.

The probe report said that from Amalapara to Uppukulam, the forest area was investigated for about 10 km and evidence regarding explosive was found. It said that the Forest Department will continue its search operation will continue in the area of the forest so that evidence can be collected.

The Forest department also announced a reward for anyone who gives strong information about this case. A team of 9 Forest Department officials was formed to investigate this case, it said in its probe report.

The Kerala Forest Department had on Friday (June 5) arrested one person in the killing of pregnant elephant Vinayaki in Palakkad, an incident that left millions of hearts bleeding across the country.