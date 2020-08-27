हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Kerala Secretariat fire 'sabotage' to hide gold smuggling case files, want NIA probe: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Secretariat fire incident, which he called was an attempt to save gold smuggling case accused.

Kochi: Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Secretariat fire incident, which he called was an attempt to save gold smuggling case accused.

It may be recalled that a massive fire was reported in the protocol section of the General Administration Department in the Kerala Secretariat on Tuesday, which led to the gutting of office files.

Reacting to the incident, Chennithala claimed that it is "sabotage" to hide files pertaining to the gold smuggling.

"This is sabotage. It is an act to hide files related to gold smuggling. This includes files related to Embassies, Consulates, Raj Bhavan, guest house booking, protocol. Those are all paper files. The Home Secretary, Revenue Secretary and GAD Secretary said there were no backup files available for these files. It was heard that a number of files were taken away. Some of them have also got stolen,’’ the Kerala Congress leader said.

“The truth will not come out if the Chief Secretary or any IAS official inquires. The NIA should investigate this. The United Democratic Front (UDF) will demand this," Chennithala said while talking to the reporters.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested four more accused on August 24 in the Kerala gold smuggling case. 

The agency has so far arraigned 25 persons as accused in the case. Of this, 20 have been arrested. 

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. 

