Kerala solar scam: Three Congress MLAs booked for rape

Kochi: The Kerala police on Thursday registered an FIR against three Congress legislators, likely to be named Lok Sabha candidates, on a complaint of sexual misconduct filed by Saritha S. Nair.

Nair, an accused in the multi-crore solar energy investment scam, has charged Ernakulam Congress legislator Hibi Eden with rape and former state Ministers Adoor Prakash and AP Anil Kumar of outraging her modesty.

The FIR has been filed in a special court set up to fast track cases against legislators.

While Eden is likely to be fielded from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat, Prakash is being considered for either Attingal or Alappuzha, and Anil Kumar may get a ticket from Alathur.

Eden termed the FIR a ploy to sully the image of the Congress and its candidates. "It is an issue for them to use politically," he said.

Kochi-based solar company Team Solar Renewable Energy Solutions, floated by Nair and her live-in partner Biju Radhakrishnan, was accused of duping investors of crores of rupees for a solar power project.

The scam dogged the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in 2013 with allegations that Nair could hoodwink investors because of her proximity to the Chief Minister`s office.

Then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy`s private secretary Tenny Joppan was also arrested in the case.