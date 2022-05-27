New Delhi: Kerala SSLC and DHSE Second Year results will be released soon by the Kerala Board of Public Examination. Candidates who appeared for the SSLC or DHSE Plus 2 exams can check the results o the official Kerala Board of Public Examination website at keralaresults.nic.in. Earlier, Education Minister V Sivankutty's office had informed the Kerala SSLC Class 10 results will be announced on June 10 and Kerala DHSE Second Year or Class 12 results will be released on June 20, 2022, as per media reports.

The Kerala SSLC Class10 exam was conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022 and Kerala DHSE Class 12 exam was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022, across several centres in the state.

Kerala SSLC result and DHSE Plus 2 result: Steps to check

1. Visit the official Kerala Board of Public Examination website at keralaresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the result link.

3. Enter the login credentials and submit.

4. Your Kerala SSLC or DHSE Plus 2 result will appear on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

For updates regarding Kerala SSLC Results 2022 and DHSE Plus 2 Results, candidates must keep a tab on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Class 10 SSLC result 2022 out, 145 students bag 100% marks