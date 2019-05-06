close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala SSLC results 2019

Kerala SSLC results 2019: Kerala board announces Class 10 exam results on keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala SSLC results 2019 can be accessed on the Kerala Board of Secondary Education's (KBSE) official website Dhsekerala.gov.in, Kerala.gov.in and Keralaresults.nic.in. 

Kerala SSLC results 2019: Kerala board announces Class 10 exam results on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Class 10 examination 2019: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 board examination results were declared on Monday, May 6 at 2 pm. The Kerala SSLC results 2019 can be accessed on the Kerala Board of Secondary Education's (KBSE) official website Dhsekerala.gov.in, Kerala.gov.in and Keralaresults.nic.in. 

The Kerala SSLC Class 10 board exams were held from March 13 to 28. Over 4.35 lakh students across 2,923 centres in the state had appeared for the exam. Nine centres each in Lakshadweep and Gulf countries had also been set up for the students to take the Kerala SSLC Class 10 board exams. The Kerala government had set up 54 centralised camps for the valuation of the answer sheets of the Kerala SSLC Class 10 board exams. The evaluation process had started on April 5 and ended on May 2. 

Live TV

Here is how to check Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2019 

1. Log on to official websites of the Kerala Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in
2. Fill the required details like the hall number, roll number as required and click submit.
3. The Kerala SSLC Class 10 board marksheet will appear on the screen. 
4. Download the result and the marksheet and keep a print-out for future use

How to get the Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS

Students should send an SMS writing [KERALA10REGISTRATION NUMBER] and send it to 56263.

Among the total number of students who appeared for the Kerala SSLC Class 10 board exams, 2,12,615 were girls.

Tags:
Kerala SSLC results 2019Kerala Class 10 board exam results 2019exam results 2019keralaresults.nic.indhsekerala.gov.inkerala.gov.in
Next
Story

Kerala SSLC results 2019: Kerala board Class 10 exam results to be announced on Monday at 2 pm on keralaresults.nic.in

Must Watch

PT13M4S

PM Modi addresses rally in Tamluk, West Bengal