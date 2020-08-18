Kerala University admission 2020: First allotment list for UG courses to be released soon on keralauniversity.ac.in

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala University admission 2020

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University is prepping up to release the Kerala University UG allotment result soon. The admission window for Undergraduate Programmes for the 2020-21 session ended on August 17 and the university is expected to release the first seat allotment list on the official website, keralauniversity.ac.in anytime soon. 

Kerala University is one of the top-ranked state universities in the Ministry of Human Resource Development's (MHRD) NIRF 2020 Ranking. The university runs a centralized allotment process for admission to UG courses in government, government-aided, self-financed colleges affiliated to the university.

Candidates who are allotted a seat in the first allotment list will be required to submit an admission fee online for confirmation of allotment and for rearranging or deleting higher options between August 18 and August 23, 2020.

The varsity is expected to release the second allotment list on August 24. Students, who are allotted seat in the second list will be required to submit the admission fee online, between August 24 and September 4, 2020. No further allotment lists will be released, as per the latest schedule. 

In addition, the date of the reopening of college has not been released so far by the varsity.

Detailed information regarding Kerala University UG admission 2020 is available on the official website.

