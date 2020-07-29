Kerala VHSE First Year Exam Results 2020 declared on keralaresults.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala announced the Kerala VHSE Plus One or First Year Exam Results 2020 at 11 AM on its official website on Wednesday (July 29, 2020). The Kerala VHSE First Year Exam Results 2020 was declared on board's official website - keralaresults.nic.in.

The DHSE had successfully conducted the Vocational & Higher Secondary Examination between February and March earlier this year.

How to download Kerala VHSE First Year Result 2020

-Visit the official website - http://keralaresults.nic.in/

-Click on the VHSE +1 Result Link Available in Website Home Page.

-Fill Your roll number which has been written on admit card and press submit button.

-The result will be displayed on the screen.

-Download the result for taking a printout for future reference.

The DHSE also released Class 11 Results or Kerala Plus One Result around 11 AM on the official website of Kerala Results on Wednesday (July 29, 2020). Students can now check their results by visiting the official website.

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath had earlier made an announcement regarding the Kerala DHSE +1 results 2020 and said that the results will be announced soon. The minister made the announcement while announcing the Kerala Plus Two results 2020 on Wednesday. In his announcement, C Raveendranath said that the tabulation work of Kerala plus one result 2020 is going on and the DHSE plus one result 2020 will be declared very soon online.

How to check Kerala DHSE Kerala Plus one result 2020 online:

Step 1: Log in at the official website of Kerala DHSE — keralaresults.nic.in;

Step 2: On the home page, click at 'HSE Results'.

Step 3: Click at Plus one results.

Step 4: Fill in your roll number and other credentials.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the computer monitor.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future references.

Those students who appeared in the Kerala DHSE +1 Exams 2020 are advised to keep checking at the board’s official websites - keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in to know their result.

Students can get their Kerala plus one result 2020 via SMS through mobile apps like Saphalam or PRD Live.

The Kerala DHSE class 12 result is now available on the official website of the Kerala board - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. In the Kerala DHSE class 12 results, the pass percentage has registered an improvement of 0.77 per cent as it is 85.13 per cent in 2020 as compared to 84.33 per cent in 2019. A total of 3.75 lakh students appeared for Kerala Board +2 exams out of which 3.19 lakh passed the exams successfully.