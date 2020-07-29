हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala plus one results 2020

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2020: Steps to check DHSE results online

The students who appeared for the Kerala Plus One examination 2020 will get their results today as Kerala's department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the result on the official website at 11 AM on Wednesday (July 29, 2020). 

Once officially released, candidates can check their results by visiting the official website.

According to reports, DHSE Kerala would release the results on keralaresults.nic.in. Students can also check their Kerala DHSE class 11 results on dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath had earlier made an announcement regarding the Kerala DHSE +1 results 2020 and said that the results will be announced soon. The minister made the announcement while announcing the Kerala Plus Two results 2020 on Wednesday.

How to check Kerala DHSE Kerala Plus one result 2020 online:

Step 1: Log in at the official website of Kerala DHSE — keralaresults.nic.in;

Step 2: On home page, click at 'HSE Results'.

Step 3: Click at Plus one results.

Step 4: Fill in your roll number and other credentials.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the computer monitor.

