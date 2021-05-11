हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KR Gouri

KR Gouri, Kerala’s first Revenue Minister and veteran politician, dies at 102

KR Gouri, who was Kerala’s first Revenue Minister and a veteran politician from the southern state, died on Tuesday morning. She was 102.

KR Gouri, Kerala’s first Revenue Minister and veteran politician, dies at 102

NEW DELHI: KR Gouri, who was Kerala’s first Revenue Minister and a veteran politician from the southern state, died on Tuesday morning. She was 102.

'Gouri Amma', as she was popularly known in the state, passed away at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. 

A rebel all throughout her life, the veteran politician was one of the founding members of the Communist movement in Kerala.

 

 

The former minister was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on April 22 after she developed fever and breathlessness. She was tested negative for COVID-19.

Gouri Amma had recently stepped down as the president of Janathipathya Samrakshana Samithi, an outfit she had formed in 1994 after her ouster from CPI (M).

She had been a minister in the first democratically elected Communist Government of 1957 in Kerala led by EMS Namboodiripad. 

As the revenue minister in the EMS cabinet, Gouri had been instrumental in introducing the historic Kerala Agrarian Relations Bill, which paved the way for land reforms/

The bill had a far-reaching impact on the state’s socioeconomic and political spheres.

She was the widow of Communist leader T V Thomas. She was the last surviving member of the EMS Namboodiripad ministry in 1957.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KR GouriGouri AmmaKeralaRevenue ministerCPI-M
Next
Story

Kerala releases 560 prisoners on parole following SC directive due to COVID-19 crisis

Must Watch

PT12M55S

Indian Navy arrives in India with around 4300 oxygen cylinders from abroad