हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Southern Railways

Rent a car facility to be launched at 4 Railway stations in Kerala

The project is being operationalised by IndusGo Pvt Ltd, an online booking and payment system which will be provided by the service provider Indus through their website Indusgo.In.

Rent a car facility to be launched at 4 Railway stations in Kerala
Pic source: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: Southern Railways will be introducing 'Rent-A-Car Facility' at four stations in Kerala from tomorrow.

The facility, being launched at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Ernakulam South, Ernakulam North, and Thrissur is part of the new initiatives for Passenger Benefit and generating Non-Fare Revenue.

The project is being operationalised by IndusGo Pvt Ltd, an online booking and payment system which will be provided by the service provider Indus through their website Indusgo.In.

Rajesh Chandran, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, along with Ajay Kaushik, Station Director, Thiruvananthapuram central, will flag off the first service at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station at 11.00 AM on Wednesday, a railway press release said.

Tags:
Southern Railways'Kerala
Next
Story

Test result of first Coronavirus positive case in Kerala comes out negative

Must Watch

PT30M

Parvesh Verma, BJP MP from West Delhi: BJP failed to convey Kejriwal government's shortcomings to Delhiites