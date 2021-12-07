Kirti Jaiswal: Youth Icon and an Inspirational fitness trainer

What is the definition of success? For some it's money, for others it’s relationships and family life. But there are very few who are passionate about their dreams and work enthusiastically to fulfil them.

In the case of Kirti, the story is totally different. For him, the perfect balance of physical and mental fitness is the synonym of success. He says that, if you are fit and fine and able to perform different routine activities effortlessly then only you would be considered a successful human being. According to Mr Jaiswal, the very first step towards success is to have a successful body that is physically fit and mentally fit.

In the present article, we will throw some light on the untold stories of the life of Kirti Jaiswal. If you are not familiar with this name, then let me tell you; he is one of the leading fitness trainers of the country and quite famous among the youth as a fitness icon; since he transformed his weight from 96 kgs to 74. Kirti became a huge sensation and people are quite inspired by his story. Everyday tons of messages and comments come to his inbox and most of them ask about the secret mantra for such a robust and stable transformation. Kirti is equally excited with all this appreciation and people's interest in fitness and addresses all the messages and comments in an appropriate manner.

If we talk about the personal life of this miraculous man, then it is not much different from an average middle-class youngster. He was an average student during his school and college life and has a little bulky body. As time progressed, he became successful to achieve professional goals but on the other hand, his health kept on deteriorating. After consistent hard work of several years, Kirti managed to launch his own online Furniture Store. And establish himself as a successful entrepreneur.

The importance of physical fitness

Everything was going very well and Kirti was enjoying all the comforts of life still from the inside he felt that something was missing. Despite having all the comforts, sufficient money, he felt that life was not going well. So, he did some self-analysis and found out that his constantly increasing weight is becoming a major challenge for him now. Once Kirti realised that he is overweight, he became determined towards fitness and miraculously transformed his bulky body into a fit and fine physic. Besides physical fitness, Kirti pays sufficient attention to mental fitness as well. To maintain his mental strength, he regularly does Sahaja yoga and is an active member at Sahajayoga.org.in.

And the journey goes on

It was just the beginning of the journey of transformation. Kirti realised the significance of fitness in one's life and thought that he should also work to motivate other people towards fitness. For the welfare of the whole society, he started a Strength Training Studio for the obese. Through this studio, Kirti helps all those people who are suffering from excessive obesity and are not able to reduce their weight by themselves. His next target is to get certified from ACSM.org. We just hope that this journey of success will continue in the near future as well and we will get more and more chances to praise the amazing work done by Kirti Jaiswal and his organisation. Stay fit, stay healthy and keep doing workouts!

