BJP-led panel wins Calcutta High Court bar association elections

KOLKATA: In a major setback for the Trinamool Congress, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led panel won the Calcutta High Court Bar Association elections on Wednesday.

Of the total 15 seats, BJP won eight, Trinamool Congress four, Congress two and an independent candidate won one.

The President's post was won by Independent candidate Ashok Kumar Dhandhania. BJP managed to secure two the positions, with Ajay Chaubey winning Vice-President's post and Dhiraj Kumar Trivedi Secretary of the bar association. The party also won five executive committee member’s postition.

Trinamool Congress' Dwarikanath Mukhopadhyay bagged the treasurer’s post.

Elections to the Calcutta High Court Bar Association were held on Wednesday morning. Election conducting officer Kanak Kumar Chatterjee was in charge of overseeing the voting.



This is for the first time that the BJP has won the elections in the Bar Association of Calcutta High Court. Till last year, Trinamool Congress-led panel ruled the bar association.

This comes at a time when the BJP is trying to capture the trade union, football fields and even Bengali Tollywood industry with representation from their party.