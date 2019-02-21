Mamata Banerjee urges people to respect all languages

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday urged people to respect all languages, but take pride in their mother tongue. She took to Twitter in the morning to extend her heartfelt greetings to all on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

"Best wishes to all on International Mother Language Day. Respect all languages but take pride in your mother tongue," she tweeted.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 20, 2019

International Mother Language Day is observed around the world on February 21 to promote awareness on linguistic and cultural diversity.