हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee urges people to respect all languages

"Best wishes to all on International Mother Language Day. Respect all languages but take pride in your mother tongue," she tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee urges people to respect all languages
File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday urged people to respect all languages, but take pride in their mother tongue. She took to Twitter in the morning to extend her heartfelt greetings to all on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

"Best wishes to all on International Mother Language Day. Respect all languages but take pride in your mother tongue," she tweeted.

International Mother Language Day is observed around the world on February 21 to promote awareness on linguistic and cultural diversity.

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalKolkataMamata Banerjee twitterInternational Mother Language Day
Next
Story

Retired IPS officer Gourab Dutta found dead inside his Salt Lake residence in Kolkata

Must Watch

PT5M6S

After Pulwama attack, Should India play cricket with Pakistan?