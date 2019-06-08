Massive fire engulfs godown near Howrah's Jagannath Ghat, fire-fighting ops on

KOLKATA: A massive fire engulfed a godown near Howrah's Jagannath Ghat in the wee hours of Saturday. At least 20 fire tenders have reached the spot, trying to douse the flames.

The fire broke out around 2 am. No reports of injuries or casualties have emerged so far. Fire-fighting operations are currently underway.

West Bengal fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose and Director General of fire services are present at the spot.

Traffic on Strand Bank Road has been diverted because of the fire.

Traffic update :-

Due to a fire incident near Jagannath Ghat, Strand Bank Road is closed to traffic. Necessary diversion on. — DCP Traffic Kolkata (@KPTrafficDept) June 8, 2019

"Due to a fire incident near Jagannath Ghat, Strand Bank Road is closed to traffic. Necessary diversion on," tweeted DCP Traffic Kolkata.