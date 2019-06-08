close

Fire

Massive fire engulfs godown near Howrah's Jagannath Ghat, fire-fighting ops on

Traffic on Strand Bank Road has been diverted because of the fire.

Representative image

KOLKATA: A massive fire engulfed a godown near Howrah's Jagannath Ghat in the wee hours of Saturday. At least 20 fire tenders have reached the spot, trying to douse the flames. 

The fire broke out around 2 am. No reports of injuries or casualties have emerged so far. Fire-fighting operations are currently underway.

West Bengal fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose and Director General of fire services are present at the spot. 

"Due to a fire incident near Jagannath Ghat, Strand Bank Road is closed to traffic. Necessary diversion on," tweeted DCP Traffic Kolkata.

