Shaheed Diwas: PM Modi to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata today

Shaheed Diwas 2022: On the occasion of 'Shaheed Diwas' or Martyrs' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata today (March 23, 2022).

The video conferencing event will begin at 6 PM, during which, the Prime Minister will also address the gathering.



The Gallery, according to the Prime Minister's Office, displays the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule.

"This aspect has often not been given its due place in the mainstream narrative of the freedom movement. The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947 and highlight the important role played by the Revolutionaries," the PMO stated.

23rd March is a special day for us all as we observe Shaheed Diwas. At 6 PM tomorrow, will inaugurate the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata via VC. It will showcase the contributions of those who devoted their lives for our freedom.

"Biplobi Bharat Gallery depicts the political and intellectual backdrop that triggered the Revolutionary movement. It showcases the birth of the revolutionary movement, formation of significant associations by revolutionary leaders, spread of the movement, formation of Indian National Army, contribution of Naval Mutiny, among others," the PMO added.

Prime Minister Modi also paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day and said that their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen.

"Tributes to the immortal sons of Mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs` Day. Their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. Long live India!," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

शहीद दिवस पर भारत माता के अमर सपूत वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को कोटि-कोटि नमन। मातृभूमि के लिए मर मिटने का उनका जज्बा देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। जय हिंद!

Why is March 23 observed as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs` Day?

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged by the British Government in 1931. The trio was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

While Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were 23, Rajguru was 22 when they were hanged to death at Lahore Central Jail.

Public holiday in Punjab on March 23 on occasion of Shaheed Diwas

Meanwhile, the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has declared Bhagat Singh's death anniversary on March 23 as a state holiday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had declared about the state holiday in the Assembly on Tuesday and had requested people to visit his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

On the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, there will be a public holiday in Punjab. On this occasion, people of Punjab can pay their tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh by visiting his village of Khatkar Kalan.

It is notable that the swearing-in ceremony of CM Mann had also taken place at Khatkar Kalan on March 16.

