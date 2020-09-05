Two fake Indian currency note smugglers sentenced to four years in jail by NIA special court in Kolkata

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court, Kolkata on Saturday (September 5, 2020) pronounced judgement in a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case and convicted two smugglers who have been sentenced to four years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 3,000.

Two people namely Habibur Rahman (24) and Fakirul Seikh (22) who hail from Malda (West Bengal) were booked under Sections 489C and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier on March 6, 2017, fake currency notes of the face value of Rs 2,00,000 and Rs 1,90,000 were recovered from the possession of accused persons and a case was registered at English Bazar Police Station in Malda under sections 489B and 489C of IPC.

Subsequently, on the directions of Government of India, NIA re-registered the same on March 28, 2017.

After completion of the investigation, NIA filed charge-sheet against the two accused under sections 489B, 489C and 120B of IPC on June 2, 2017.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India.

The FICN was illegally smuggled from Bangladesh and was intended to be circulated across different parts of India.

After the completion of the trial, both the accused persons were found guilty of the offence and convicted by the Special NIA Court, Kolkata.