West Bengal BJP leader Pamela Goswami's drugs case taken over by Kolkata Police's detective

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police's detective took over the drug case of the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha leader Pamela Goswami. She has been arrested for possession of cocaine.

Pamela Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was also reportedly taken by the sleuths of the city police to the parlour she allegedly owns in the New Town area. They conducted the search on the premises in her presence.

Earlier on Saturday, she was sent to police remand till February 25 by an NDPS court.

During the hearing, Goswami called it a conspiracy and said she was being falsely implicated.

She demanded the arrest of another party leader Rakesh Singh and called for a CID investigation in this matter.

'Rakesh Singh sent a man to put pouches (cocaine)," she alleged.

However, Singh claimed that Goswami had been 'brainwashed' by the Kolkata Police and the ruling TMC and said that he was not in touch with her for over a year. He also said that he was ready to face investigation by any agency.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has also issued a summon under section 160 CrPC to Singh in the connection with Goswami’s drug case. He has been asked to appear before the police on Tuesday (February 22).

Goswami, a former fashion model and small-time actress, was arrested along with a friend, Prabir Kumar Dey, and her personal security guard from south Kolkata's New Alipore area on Friday after nearly 90 gm of cocaine valuing lakhs of rupees was allegedly found from her handbag and car.

(With inputs from PTI news agency)



Live TV