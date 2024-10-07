10 Healthy And Filling Snacks To Have For Navratri 2024

Navratri is a time for spiritual cleansing and celebration, but it’s also when many observe fasts or follow specific dietary restrictions. It’s important to maintain energy and nutrition during these nine days, especially when following strict rules. Here are ten healthy and filling snacks to enjoy during Navratri that will keep you energized, satisfied, and nourished.

1. Sabudana Khichdi

A Navratri staple, Sabudana Khichdi is made from tapioca pearls and is light, yet filling. The dish is packed with carbohydrates, making it a great energy booster. Add roasted peanuts, curry leaves, and ghee to increase its nutritional value, along with a dash of lemon for a refreshing twist.

2. Kuttu Ka Dosa

Buckwheat flour, also known as kuttu, is a common ingredient used during Navratri fasts. You can use it to make Kuttu Ka Dosa, a gluten-free dosa that’s crispy, light, and easy to digest. Stuff it with spiced mashed potatoes or paneer for a satisfying snack.

3. Singhara Atta Pancakes

Another flour commonly consumed during fasting is water chestnut flour, or singhara atta. Pancakes made from this flour are healthy, low in calories, and naturally gluten-free. Top them with honey or a side of yogurt for added flavor.

4. Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Makhana, or fox nuts, are rich in protein and fiber, making them a great snack to keep hunger pangs at bay. Lightly roast them in ghee and sprinkle with rock salt and black pepper for a crunchy and healthy Navratri treat.

5. Sweet Potato Chaat

Sweet potatoes are packed with nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and they are allowed during fasting. Make a delicious Sweet Potato Chaat by roasting or boiling them and adding lemon juice, rock salt, and fresh herbs. It’s a sweet and tangy snack that’s filling and nutritious.

6. Rajgira (Amaranth) Laddoos

Rajgira, or amaranth, is a powerhouse of protein and essential minerals. You can use puffed amaranth to make Rajgira Laddoos by combining it with jaggery and a bit of ghee. These laddoos are sweet, healthy, and an ideal energy booster for fasting days.

7. Fruits and Yogurt Bowl

A simple and refreshing option is a Fruit and Yogurt Bowl. Use fruits like bananas, apples, pomegranate, and papaya. Top them with a spoonful of yogurt and sprinkle with chia seeds or honey for an added nutritional boost. This bowl is hydrating, packed with vitamins, and keeps you full for hours.

8. Vrat Wale Aloo

Vrat Wale Aloo is a common fasting dish made with boiled potatoes, rock salt, and simple spices like cumin and green chilies. It’s a quick snack that is flavorful and provides enough carbs to keep your energy levels high during the fast.

9. Samak Rice Idli

Samak Rice, also known as barnyard millet, is a great substitute for regular rice during fasting. You can make soft and spongy Samak Rice Idlis for a filling and wholesome snack. Pair it with coconut chutney or a side of peanut yogurt dip for extra taste.

10. Paneer Tikka

Paneer is a great source of protein and calcium and is allowed during fasting. Paneer Tikka, grilled or roasted paneer cubes marinated in yogurt and fasting spices, makes for a delicious and hearty snack. You can also add vegetables like capsicum or tomatoes for added nutrition.