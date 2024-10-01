10 Must Try Fermented Foods from Various Indian States

There are many different types of fermented foods in India's vast and varied culinary landscape, each with its own distinct flavors, textures, and health advantages. Indian cuisine has traditionally used fermentation to preserve food while improving its flavor and nutritional content. Ten fermented dishes from various states that you really must try are listed below.

Idli (Tamil Nadu)

Idli is a traditional South Indian morning dish made from fermented rice and black gram (urad dal) batter that is cooked into soft cakes. It comes with chutney and sambar and is healthy and light.

Dhokla (Gujarat)

A light and flavorful snack, dhokla is formed with a batter of fermented chickpea flour. It's steamed, topped with coriander and mustard seeds, and eaten with green chutney.

Kanji (Punjab)

Kanji is a tart, fermented beverage made with mustard seeds, black carrots, and water that is high in probiotics. It helps with digestion and strengthens immunity, making it popular in North India in the winter.

Gundruk (Sikkim)

Gundruk is a traditional fermented leafy green vegetable that is often eaten in Nepal and Sikkim. It adds zest and probiotics to soups and dishes and is eaten as a side.

Pakhala Bhata (Odisha)

A rice dish known as pakhala is fermented and steeped in water. It is typically eaten with veggies or curd. This cold, revitalizing dish is particularly well-liked in the summer.

Chhurpi (Sikkim)

In the Himalayan areas, chhurpi—a fermented dairy delicacy derived from yak milk—is a popular food. It is a chewy food that tastes good in soups or as a snack.

Bamboo Shoot (Assam)

In Assam, fermented bamboo shoots are a delicacy called khorisa. Use it to give foods a unique tangy flavor in curries, pickles, and chutneys.

Appam (Kerala)

A fermented rice pancake with crispy edges and a mushy middle is called an appam. Keralans love it for breakfast, especially when it's served with coconut milk or vegetable stew.

Chole Bhature (Punjab)

Consisting with fermented dough consisting of yogurt and maida (refined flour), this bread is airy and deep-fried. Chole (chickpea curry) and bhatura are frequently served together as a traditional Punjabi dish.

These ten fermented dishes from various Indian regions highlight the gastronomic diversity of the nation while providing health advantages through natural fermentation. They range from savory nibbles to cool drinks.