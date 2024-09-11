10 Phrases a Narcissist Casually Uses to Make You Feel Like Less of a Person

Narcissists are masters of manipulation. They often use subtle language to undermine your confidence, gaslight your reality, and keep you confused and self-doubt. Here are 10 phrases a narcissist might casually use to make you feel like less of a person:

1. "You're too sensitive."

Narcissists often dismiss your feelings by labelling you as overly sensitive. This phrase invalidates your emotions and makes you question whether you overreact, even when your feelings are completely justified.

2. "I was just joking. You have no sense of humour."

This phrase is often used after making a hurtful or sarcastic comment. By claiming it was just a joke, the narcissist shifts the blame onto you, making you feel as though you're the problem for not understanding their so-called humour.

3. "No one else would put up with you."

This phrase is designed to erode your self-esteem and make you feel unworthy of love or respect. The narcissist wants you to believe that they are the only person who can tolerate you, creating a sense of dependency.

4. "You're lucky I'm with you."

This statement is intended to make you feel inferior as if being with the narcissist is a privilege you should be grateful for. It subtly implies that you're not good enough for anyone else.

5. "You’re imagining things."

When you confront a narcissist about their behaviour, they might tell you that you imagine things. This is a classic gaslighting tactic, intended to make you doubt your perceptions and question your reality.

6. "You're overreacting."

Similar to calling you sensitive, this phrase minimizes your feelings and reactions. It suggests that your emotions are exaggerated and unworthy of consideration, leaving you to second-guess yourself.

7. "It's always about you, isn't it?"

This phrase flips the script, accusing you of being self-centred when, in reality, the narcissist is the one who constantly seeks attention and validation. It’s a way of deflecting from their behaviour.

8. "You’re too emotional."

By labelling you as overly emotional, the narcissist discredits your feelings and paints you as unstable or irrational. This can make you feel ashamed of your emotions and less inclined to express them.

9. "You're being dramatic."

This phrase is used to downplay your concerns and make you feel as though you’re making a big deal out of nothing. It’s a way for the narcissist to avoid taking responsibility for their actions.

10. "You don't understand me."

This phrase is often used when you challenge the narcissist or question their behaviour. It implies that you’re not capable of comprehending their complex nature, further elevating them above you and keeping you in a state of confusion.

These phrases are not just harmless words—they’re calculated moves in a narcissist's playbook to undermine your self-worth, gaslight your reality, and maintain control. Recognizing these tactics is the first step in protecting yourself from emotional manipulation. If you find yourself frequently hearing these phrases, it might be time to reassess the relationship and seek support.