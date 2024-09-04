3 Signs You’re Lowering Your Relationship Standards

Relationships are a vital part of our lives, bringing joy, companionship, and growth. However, in the pursuit of love and connection, it’s easy to overlook certain red flags or compromise on your values, leading to a situation where you might be lowering your relationship standards. Recognizing these signs is essential for maintaining a healthy and fulfilling partnership. Here are three key indicators that you may be settling for less than you deserve.

1. You’re Ignoring Dealbreakers

Everyone has non-negotiables in a relationship—those core values or boundaries that are crucial for your happiness and well-being. These might include honesty, respect, or shared future goals. However, when you start ignoring these dealbreakers to keep a relationship afloat, it’s a clear sign that you’re lowering your standards.

For example, if trust is essential to you but you find yourself continuously forgiving dishonesty, you may be compromising your values. While forgiveness and understanding are important, consistently overlooking behaviour that goes against your principles can lead to resentment and unhappiness. It’s important to remember that a healthy relationship should align with your core beliefs and values, not force you to abandon them.

2. You’re Constantly Making Excuses for Your Partner

Making excuses for your partner’s behaviour is another telltale sign that you’re lowering your standards. This often involves rationalizing actions that you wouldn’t normally tolerate, such as lack of effort, disrespect, or emotional unavailability. You might find yourself thinking, “They’re just going through a tough time,” or “It’s not that big of a deal,” even when the behaviour is problematic.

While everyone has flaws, and it’s normal to be understanding in a relationship, there’s a difference between being supportive and constantly excusing behaviour that hurts you. If you’re frequently justifying why your partner isn’t treating you with the care and respect you deserve, it’s time to reassess whether this relationship is meeting your needs.

3. You Feel Unfulfilled or Unhappy Most of the Time

One of the most significant signs that you’re lowering your relationship standards is a persistent feeling of unfulfillment or unhappiness. Relationships should bring more joy than stress and more comfort than anxiety. If you find yourself feeling consistently unhappy, anxious, or unfulfilled, it’s a red flag that something is off.

This unhappiness might stem from not having your emotional needs met, feeling unsupported, or realizing that your relationship isn’t progressing in a way that aligns with your life goals. Over time, staying in a relationship where you feel unfulfilled can diminish your self-esteem and make it harder to leave. It’s crucial to evaluate whether the relationship is truly enhancing your life or if you’re staying out of fear, comfort, or the belief that you can’t do better.

Lowering your relationship standards often happens gradually, as you adjust your expectations to maintain a connection. However, it’s essential to stay mindful of these signs and ask yourself whether your relationship is genuinely serving your happiness and growth. Remember, a healthy relationship should align with your values, bring out the best in you, and make you feel loved and respected.

If you notice that you’re ignoring dealbreakers, making excuses for your partner, or feeling persistently unfulfilled, it might be time to re-evaluate your relationship. By recognizing these signs early on, you can take steps to ensure that you’re not settling for less than you deserve, paving the way for a relationship that truly enhances your life.