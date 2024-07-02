5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Drink Coffee On An Empty Stomach?

Coffee is one of the eminent beverages in the world alongside tea or water. The scent, caffeine, and bright brown color make your morning joyful and wake your mind better than an alarm would do.

What is the first thing you do in the morning after waking up? Drink a sip of coffee or eat breakfast. Whether you have to fight against your hectic day or stay stable, coffee can never disappoint. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach might not be the right choice because it can interfere with your cortisol levels and leave you feeling even more tired and stressed later in the day.

Well in today’s article, we will talk about what coffee will do to your stomach after you take it on an empty stomach. I am sure many of you are wondering what is the best time to drink coffee. Can it be the healthiest choice one should make or not? Regardless of its benefits such as: making your day energetic and boosting your mental health, helping to lower the risk of getting type 2 diabetes, and maintaining your gut health intact, it does have cons too which are listed below:

1. Prompt anxiety: Most people rely on coffee and without consuming a sip of caffeine they can’t even start the day thinking that it will boost their energy. It has the opposite effect on the body such as triggering anxiety and restlessness, making your heart beat faster, heating the body and even increasing the breathing rate. Not only this but consuming about 6 to 7 cups of instant coffee can lead you to insomnia and osteoporosis.

2. Escalate acid production: Coffee can be the main culprit if you are facing gastric issues. The coffee releases a hormone, namely gastrin, which in succession stimulates the production of hydrochloric acid in our stomach and too much of it can be harmful. When we drink beverages instead of food it can cause irritation and inflammation in our digestive tract and cause symptoms like bloating, stomach pain along with heartburn.

3. Influence nutrient absorption: Breakfast is considered one of the most important meals of the day because it provides essential nutrients to our body. However, caffeine can reduce the absorption of zinc, copper, manganese, and many more and can interfere with our body's absorption of these nutrients from our breakfast.

4. Interrupt gut microbiome: Coffee can make the gut move because of the bacteria that are present in our gut and help us with digestion, boost the immune system, and produce the neurotransmitters that help us regulate our mood and mental process. However, consuming coffee on an empty stomach may disrupt the functioning of these bacteria.

5. Can lead to acid reflux: Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can lead to acid reflux by increasing the acidity of gastric secretions which can irritate the stomach. Thus, drinking less caffeine can decrease the acid secretions.

There is no evidence that we can have a cup of coffee but one should have it between 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. because this is the best time as it gives benefits to our body.

This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals