There is enough and more research to show the importance of sunlight in our lives, not only does it help us get Vitamin D, but has a huge impact on our overall well being and circadian rhythm.

Inderpreet Kaur, Principal Designer at Purplelane Interiors shares 5 surprising ways to get sunlight into your home:

Large windows- Often when I design spaces, I realise a lot of homeowners are ready to compromise by closing the windows or making them small in size, but having large windows with breathable curtain fabrics is a foolproof way to get sun into your home, this not only improves your productivity during the day but also leads to healthier living- specially when you have seniors citizens and kids at home.

Use of Lighter colours- By using new shades and textures of paints available these days, we can introduce understated luxury in our homes. The colour scheme can be further extended to upholsteries and furniture to get together a more harmonious look. Surprisingly one of the most neglected area when we discuss this topic is flooring- use of lighter tones in stone or tiles will also work in our interest.

Use of mirrors and glossy surfaces is also helpful – dull surfaces often absorb light be it natural or artificial. Use of mirrors at clever places where no natural sunlight reaches the home can be a huge advantage.

Doors with Glass- Designing imagination these days has no limits- In one of my project- the bathrooms were architecturally placed where no sunshine reaches there by making them dull and dark. We introduced double fluted glass to get some light into the bathroom without compromising on any privacy.

Use skylights where you can- Not only is it a beautiful feature, its awesome and practical to invite sunshine into our abodes.