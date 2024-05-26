It's evident that to ensure a healthy and productive workforce, a balance between work, life, and rest is essential. Prominent figures like Robert Owen advocated for this balance, emphasizing the importance of "Eight hours labour, Eight hours recreation, Eight hours rest." Yet, in India, the pursuit of economic growth often comes at the expense of workers' well-being, as evidenced by the alarming unemployment rates among the youth. Looking at other nations, we see a trend towards reduced working hours, resulting in increased productivity and employment opportunities.

Countries like France and Portugal have successfully implemented shorter work weeks with positive outcomes. In contrast, India's labour laws, though designed to protect workers' rights, are often violated, necessitating stricter regulation of working hours and overtime.

While overtime seems to offer additional income, it often leads to detrimental effects. Extended work hours strain mental and physical health, disrupting work-life balance and eroding personal time. Psychosocial well-being suffers as stress and fatigue increase, harming relationships and family dynamics. Though it offers temporary financial relief, the long-term toll is negative. The hidden costs of health deterioration and strained personal connections outweigh the immediate financial gain, rendering overtime earnings a deceptive form of income.

By enforcing regulations outlined in the Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code, 2020, and upholding constitutional provisions, India can ensure fair labour practices and prioritize the health and rights of its workforce. It's imperative to foster a culture where productivity is not achieved at the expense of workers' well-being, but rather in harmony with it.

Through effective regulation and enforcement, India can pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable future for its workers. Some ways to regulate working hours and overtime include as shared by Mashkoor Alam, Program Officer, ActionAid Association:

1. India boasts robust legislation with clear guidelines for working hours and overtime. However, the absence of stringent enforcement mechanisms empowers employers to unilaterally determine working hours, often at the expense of workers' well-being. There is a need for stricter enforcement of existing labour laws.

2. While evidence suggests that prolonged work hours aren't essential for bolstering productivity and economic growth, many workers in India are coerced into overtime due to inadequate wages. The transition from minimum to living wages by 2025 aims to alleviate poverty and enhance overall well-being. Strengthening social security, government healthcare, and education systems alongside implementing initiatives like the One Nation One ration card scheme will alleviate financial burdens, reducing the need for excessive work hours. Special and focused policies and schemes for vulnerable communities, especially women, should also be initiated.



3. Establishing a national law guaranteeing dignified employment for all individuals in India is imperative. Beyond existing schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, which provides 100 days of work, legislation like an urban employment guarantee and the Right to Work Act, would ensure sustained employment opportunities, fostering economic stability and dignity.

4. While occasional overtime may be necessary, excessive, and prolonged hours can detrimentally impact workers' health and productivity. Implementing caps on weekly overtime, stringent approval processes, and mandated rest breaks are essential measures to safeguard workers' well-being and efficiency.

5. Fair utilization of technology in monitoring working hours, productivity, and wages is crucial. Employers must ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in their use of technology, focusing on task outcomes rather than invasive surveillance. Transparent wage calculation algorithms and equitable compensation practices are vital to upholding workers' rights and fostering a respectful work environment.