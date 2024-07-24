7 Tips For Managing A Greasy Scalp In The Monsoon

We all love monsoons although it is the way to picture yourself in a cross place with a cup of coffee with pakodas or reading a book while enjoying the mesmerizing rain. Rain season brings a lot of challenges for our skin and hair especially the moisture and humidity that it left afterward giving our hair a dull look. The humidity present in nature may disturb the natural balance of our hair.

Monsoons bring joy and happiness when we feel the tiny droplets of rain give us lots of freshness and energy but these droplets can lead to more oil hair and greasy hair can lead to dandruff and itchiness which are the most common concerns of people. If individuals do not take proper care it can weaken their hair roots and cause hair loss and irritation one common name is hair fall. Enjoy the monsoon season without damaging your beautiful locks here are seven hair care tips for an oily scalp in the rainy season.

1 Clean Properly - Do not use harsh shampoo for your hair, use a gentle shampoo that is primarily formulated for oily scalps. Try to avoid using hair products or hair colors as this can cause more increase in the rate of oil production. During the monsoon season the scalp accumulates more dirt which leads to excess oil more rapidly, consider washing your hair twice a week as it will help to strip away the access oil.

2 Conditioning Hair - After shampoo do not forget to apply conditioner as it locks the moisture in your hair and maintains a healthy balance, especially for oily scalp. Just like shampoo use a lightweight and hydrating conditioner as it replenishes hair moisture and prevents dryness without hair fall.

3 Avoid Hair Products - If you want to save your beautiful hair then do not use heavy hair products on your hair as it will damage and make your hair follicle weak. These products can give you temporary fairness but in the long term, they weaken the hair. Minimize heavy products such as gels, sprays, wax, or even serums during the rainy season. It will lead to more oiliness instead opt for lighter alternatives to embrace your gorgeous hair.

4 Drink Water - Hydrate your body from within. Drink enough water throughout the day as it plays an essential role in maintaining the scalp's health by preventing excess oil secretion in your hair.

5 Monthly Trimming - To give your hair more length and a beautiful look trim your hair regularly it is also important to get rid of your split ends and dry hair. This can lead to maintaining overall hair health and prevent your hair ends from becoming recessive dry during the monsoon season.

6 Avoid Tie Your Wet Hair - If your hair gets wet in the rain do not tie your hair instead open it to dry because the acidic rainwater may cause a pH imbalance level on your scalp. This is one of the important tips to follow and add to your monsoon air care tips.

7 Eat Health Diet - To your overall well-being ensure to incorporate seasonal fresh fruits such as mango watermelon, and grapes, and green leafy vegetables such as spinach, and mushrooms and provide your hair with protein and battle against hair fall. Consume sprouts which are packed in vitamin E, iron, and potassium. Lemon juice is a very beneficial juice to keep your hair healthy during the monsoon season.

If you are stressed out with your oily hair in the monsoon season try these tips to make your hair healthy and shiny.