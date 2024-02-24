71st Miss World 2024: Check Important Dates, When And Where To Watch Live-Streaming, Competitions And More

The 71st Miss World pageant, after a 28-year hiatus has finally arrived in India. The Beauty with a Purpose festival commenced with a stunning opening ceremony on February 20 and will conclude with a magnificent grand finale in Mumbai on March 9, 2024. Sini Shetty, the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022, will represent India among contestants from 120 countries. The anticipation is high as we eagerly await to witness the crowning of this year's Miss World.

See below for details on when and where you can watch the official opening ceremony of this prestigious event.

71st Miss World 2024: Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony

The opening ceremony, hosted by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), will take place at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi. The 71st Miss World Global Finale is scheduled to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9.

Bollywood singer Shaan is set to perform during the Miss World final broadcast event.

71st Miss World 2024: Who Is Representing India?

Representing India is Sini Shetty, the winner of the Femina Miss India World 2022 title. She will proudly carry the Indian National Flag at the international event, which will see contestants from 120 countries competing for the prestigious title.

71st Miss World 2024: Competitions Line-up

In keeping with its theme of 'Beauty with a Purpose', the 21-day extravaganza will feature a series of events aimed at empowering young women as change agents and future leaders. Each contestant has been allocated a dedicated media channel on the MissWorld.com platform, allowing them to showcase their talents and vie for a spot among the top 20 finalists. The festival's competition schedule includes the following highlights:

- February 21: Beauty With A Purpose Presentations at the Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

- February 23: Head-To-Head Challenge Final at The Summit Room, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

- February 25: Miss World Sport Challenge in New Delhi.

- March 2: World Top Designer Award & Miss World Top Model in Mumbai.

- March 3: Miss World Talent Final in Mumbai.

- March 9: Miss World Red Carpet Special at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

- March 9: 71st Miss World Final at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Miss World 2024: When And Where To Watch?

Viewers interested in watching the opening ceremony live can tune in to the official website at missworld.com. In the upcoming weeks, many significant competitions will occur in various cities throughout the country. Among these events are the World Top Designer Award, Miss World Top Model, and the Miss World Talent Final, all set to take place during the festivities in Mumbai.