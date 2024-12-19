A Night For Stargazers Lover! January 2025 Will Host A Rare Seven-Planet Vision For All

A stunning planetary parade will grace the night sky in January 2025, offering a celestial treat to skygazers. Six planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—will align and remain visible for several weeks. Later, Mercury will join the lineup, transforming it into a seven-planet spectacle to welcome the New Year.

The planetary alignment will begin to appear in the days leading up to January 21, 2025, and will remain visible for about four weeks afterward. Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn can be seen with the naked eye, while a telescope will be needed to spot Uranus and Neptune.

The ideal time to view this cosmic event is shortly after sunset, around 8:30 PM local time. However, Venus, Saturn, and Neptune will be visible for only a few hours, dipping below the horizon by midnight. Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus will stay in the sky for most of the night, with Mars lingering until just before sunrise.

This planetary parade is particularly special as it will remain visible for an extended period, likely until the end of February. The alignment and positioning of the planets promise a breathtaking display, making it one of the most spectacular events of its kind in recent years.

In late February, the celestial show will briefly feature all seven planets of the solar system as Mercury joins in. However, catching all seven at once may prove challenging since Saturn, Mercury, and Neptune will be close to the Sun and harder to spot. By March, their visibility will diminish, followed by Venus. Jupiter, Mars, and Uranus will continue to be visible for a few more weeks.

The best viewing period spans from January 21 to February 21, 2025, with the week of January 29, during the new moon, offering the clearest view of this cosmic phenomenon.