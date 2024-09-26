Acne In Your 20s? Know Why It Happens And How To Treat It

If you’re in your 20s and still experiencing acne issues, then don’t worry; you are not alone. While many of us expect to get a glow-up once we enter our twenties, several significant factors can cause acne to remain persistent. Hormonal change, stress, lifestyle choices, and even the skincare products we use can all contribute to this frustrating skin condition.

Understanding the underlying causes of adult acne is crucial for effective treatment. Hence let’s explore why acne continues to be a challenge in our 20s and the steps we can take to achieve clearer skin.

Why Does It Happen?

Understanding the underlying causes is the first step toward an effective treatment. The significant causes include:

Hormonal Changes

While hormones play a significant role in the development of acne. It is often associated with an inconsistent menstrual cycle. Other factors include the usage of birth control pills. Changes influenced by these typically manifest acne around the cheeks, chin, and jawline area.

Lifestyle Changes

As it is well said, what we eat, we become the theory to understand acne breakout is the same. What we eat in a day can show its results on our skin. Foods high in glycemic index and dairy products manifest into acne.

Stress

Stress in adulthood is so common. With increasing work pressure, we often face increased stress from college, work, or even personal relationships. Stress can manifest in the overproduction of oil in your skin, resulting in clogged pores and acne.

Skincare Products

Oftentimes, we fall into the trap of skin care in the chase to attain Korean glass skin and start using skin care products without researching whether they will suit our skin or not. Heavy cream or non-comedogenic products can exacerbate acne.

How To Treat It

1. Consult a Dermatologist

Adult acne gets better over time but if it persists, you shouldn’t ignore it. Then seeking professional advice becomes essential. A dermatologist can evaluate your skin and recommend tailored treatments, such as topical retinoids, antibiotics, or hormonal therapies that address your specific needs.

2. Choose the Right Products

Take out time to research and opt for oil-free, non-comedogenic skincare and makeup products to prevent clogged pores. Look for active ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, which effectively target acne and reduce inflammation.

3. Maintain a Balanced Diet

Nothing can beat a healthy diet. Focus on adding more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to your diet while reducing your intake of processed foods, sugars, and dairy products, which may trigger breakouts.

4. Establish a Consistent Skincare Routine

Develop a daily skincare routine that includes cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing. Use gentle products to avoid irritating your skin, and be consistent with your routine to see the best results.

5. Manage Stress Levels

Try to engage in activities that promote relaxation, such as yoga, meditation, or regular exercise, to reduce stress.

6. Stay Hydrated

Lastly, the golden solution is water! Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin hydrated and can assist in flushing out toxins that may contribute to breakouts.

These are some simple changes that you can add to your routine to battle the problem of acne and achieve healthy and clear skin over time.