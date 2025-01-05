'Amrik Sukhdev, Murthal' - A Dhaba At Highway Secured This RANK In The List Of 'Top 100 Restaurants" In World
India’s rich culinary heritage has received global recognition, with seven Indian restaurants earning spots on TasteAtlas's list of the top 100 legendary eateries worldwide. TasteAtlas, a travel guide known for its focus on cultural and gastronomic experiences, celebrates restaurants that serve as both dining hubs and cultural landmarks, embodying the spirit of their cities.
The rankings are determined by factors such as historical significance, public reviews, and TasteAtlas scores for their signature dishes.
The seven Indian restaurants have secured impressive positions on the list, ranking at 5th, 7th, 13th, 59th, 69th, 77th, and 78th, highlighting their global appeal and iconic status.
Here’s a closer look at the Indian eateries that made the cut:
1. Paragon Restaurant, Kozhikode – No. 5
Founded: 1939
Famous For: Biryani
Paragon Restaurant, a cornerstone of Kozhikode's culinary landscape, is celebrated for its exquisite Malabar cuisine. Famous for its aromatic biryanis and fresh seafood, it has become a benchmark for Kerala's traditional flavors, all presented in a modern and inviting ambiance.
2. Peter Cat, Kolkata – No. 7
Founded: 1975
Famous For: Chelow Kebab
A culinary landmark in Kolkata, Peter Cat is renowned for its Indo-Iranian cuisine. Its iconic chelow kebabs, served in a nostalgic setting with retro red-and-gold interiors, have captured the hearts of food enthusiasts across generations.
3. Amrik Sukhdev, Murthal – No. 13
Founded: 1956
Famous For: Aloo Paratha
Originally a humble eatery for truck drivers, Amrik Sukhdev has grown into a renowned food destination. Known for its hearty North Indian fare, the establishment is especially famous for its iconic aloo parathas, attracting a diverse and loyal crowd.
4. Karim’s, New Delhi – No. 59
Founded: 1913
Famous For: Korma
With its signature korma and other culinary delights, this establishment continues to be a cherished favorite among both locals and visitors.
5. Central Tiffin Room (CTR), Bengaluru – No. 69
Founded: 1952
Famous For: Masala Dosa
Famed for its iconic masala dosas, CTR is a heritage restaurant in Bangalore that has been a beloved destination for authentic South Indian cuisine for decades.
6. Gulati, New Delhi – No. 77
Founded: 1959
Famous For: Butter Chicken
Located in the heart of the capital, Gulati is renowned for its rich and flavorful butter chicken, a dish that has gained worldwide recognition as a symbol of Indian cuisine.
7. Ram Ashraya, Mumbai – No. 78
Founded: 1939
Famous For: Upma
Ram Ashraya is a paradise for South Indian food enthusiasts, featuring a dynamic, ever-changing menu. Its authentic upma and dosas have garnered a devoted fan base over the years.
