An Ayurvedic Gum India Has Known For Ages, Here Are Some Heath Benefits Of Gond

While grewing up in North India, we would remember gulping down glass full of shikanji or milkshakes during summers, with gond added to them. Our grandmother use to tell us that it is good for health and keeps us cool during the scrotching summer days.

2024 is all about consuming gond katira as the temperature is at its peak and we need to stay hydrated and cool all the time. The social media is suddenly flooded with Reels about this ‘summer superfood’ with creaters swearing by long lists of health benefits of summer food. Some videos are even suggesting consuming gond can give glowing skin, helps relieve joint pain, helps dealing with constipation and manyother health benefits.

The smell free translucent crystels turns into gel like structure when soaked in water for few hours, after that this gell can be added to any thing like lemon water, milkshake or any smoothie as well. Extracted fron the sap of the Astragalus tree, gond holds many medicinal properties as well.

Glowing skin

According to experts gond katira is a boon for skin. While claims on social media that say it can help with the acne problem and its hydrating properties aid in maintaining skin elasticity as well.

Impact on digestion

Gond katira have a positive impact on the digestive system. The fiber present it it helps in dealing with constipation, it acts a prebiotic and promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria which leads to a healthy gut.

Joint health:

Some people say it may help in reducing joint pain and inflammation in the body because it has anti-inflammatory properties in it, making it beneficial for individuals with arthritis by offering pain relief.

Cooling properties:

Consuming gond on a regular basis will keep you cool during the summer time, because of its cooling properties.

Also, it is very much important to take care of the quantity that you intake, and try not to directry take it , try consuming it with milk or water .