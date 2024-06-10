Balancing Work And Parenthood: Simplify Cooking With Ready-To-Cook Pastes

But we all know how hard it is! For working parents, balancing careers, child care, and finding the time and energy to prepare nutritious home-cooked meals can be an immense challenge. And for young parents who are also entrepreneurs, building a startup is like raising two kids at once, both with different demands and needs s balancing is much needed as shared by Richa Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, CURRYiT.

Clocking long hours building the startup chauffeuring kids to activities and tending to chores, the thought of spending 2-3 hours in the kitchen painstakingly cutting, chopping, and cleaning the mess, is utterly draining. While some may have cooks and house help, many of us end up ordering-in or going out regularly to eat a delicious meal but we all know, it is not how we would like to raise our families and prefer a good homemade meal, which is quick yet delicious.

Food startups in India have recognised this pain point and introduced a new range of products called ready-to-cook pastes. These convenient products allow anyone to quickly recreate regional delicacies like Kashmiri Rogan Josh, Hyderabadi Biryani, Dal Makhani, Andhra Mutton Curry, Chettinad chicken, etc in just 10-15 minutes. All you have to do is add your vegetable or protein to the cooking pastes and cook for 10-15 minutes, that is it.



Few of these startups are led by young entrepreneurs who drew inspiration from their cultural roots and a desire to make regional flavors more accessible amid hectic modern lifestyles. Being parents themselves, they are extremely. particular about using only locally sourced, high-quality ingredients and only fresh vegetables in their ready-to-cook pastes without any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

For them, shuffling startup responsibilities, childcare, and housekeeping duties, their flavorful pastes have become the new way of cooking meals, without worrying about the taste or freshness.

What once required ordering takeout or spending hours in the kitchen can now be achieved in minutes with their ready-to-cook pastes.

As they continue growing their startups, these entrepreneur moms and dads are revolutionizing how modern families can enjoy authentic, wholesome, home-cooked meals amid busy schedules.