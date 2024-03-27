Bali: The Ultimate Girls’ Trip Destination

Whether it's for a bachelorette or just a vacay, Bali is on top of the list. From Alia Bhatt to Surbhi Chanda, even celebrities are making this destination their go-to for their girls' trip abroad, and here are some reasons why you should too!

Luxurious Spa

If a spa day could be an entire vacation, a trip to Bali would be just that. The island is renowned for its world-class spas and retreats that promise the ultimate pampering experience. Picture yourself indulging in rejuvenating Balinese massages, floral baths, and holistic spa treatments surrounded by lush tropical landscapes. From the tranquil ambience to skilled therapists, Bali's spas are a haven for relaxation, ensuring you and your friends unwind in style. If you are looking for a place, head to the award-winning Ayana Spa, also loved by actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, for a luxurious day of pampering.

Rock Bar

If you haven't experienced a Bali sunset at Rock Bar, Bali, it's time to add this to your bucket list. Perched on the edge of a dramatic cliff, the Rock Bar in Bali is a must-visit for a glamorous evening with your squad. It has been recognized as one of the world’s best hotel bars by CNN and you too can sip on exotic cocktails while enjoying breathtaking sunset views of the Indian Ocean. The vibrant atmosphere, coupled with the rhythmic sound of crashing waves, makes Rock Bar an iconic spot for a memorable girls’ night out.

Beach Clubs And Nightlife

Bali's nightlife scene is pulsating with energy and beach clubs like Potato Head and KISIK Cliff Bar offer the perfect setting for a night of dancing and celebration. The island comes alive after dark, with beach parties, live music, and a diverse range of bars catering to every taste. Some of Bali’s clubs are rowdy and wild, while some are hip and contemporary and others more elegant and sophisticated. Because Bali has so many great spots to try, a night out usually involves hopping from club to club to experience different styles of music and atmosphere. Clubs typically stay open late in Bali, often continuing to serve drinks and play music until 3 or 4 in the morning. Don’t want the fun to end? There are lots of after-hours venues to chill and lounge around far into the morning. So get ready to dance the night away under the stars with your besties!

Instagrammable Cafes

Bali's cafe culture is thriving across the tourist hubs of Canggu, Kuta, and Ubud, whether for a delicious smoothie bowl, a much-needed caffeine fix, or a breakfast feast that rivals the options back home. A longstanding hub for tourists travelling to Southeast Asia, Bali has been deeply influenced by Australian cafe culture and boasts a plethora of trendy and Instagram-worthy cafes where you can savour delicious cuisine in stylish surroundings. The island also serves the famed Kopi Luwak brew among unique coffee options.

Adventure And Nature

For the adventurous souls in your group, Bali offers a variety of outdoor activities. Explore the lush rice terraces of Tegallalang, trek to hidden waterfalls, snorkel in Nusa Penida take a sunrise hike up Mount Batur, or simply relax with your girls at Kubu Beach. The island's natural beauty provides the perfect backdrop for bonding and creating lasting memories.

With luxurious spas, iconic bars, and just the right amount of adventure, Bali ensures that you and your girls can create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. So, pack your bags and get ready for a well-deserved escape to the tropical haven that is Bali.