15 Tips to get Beautiful, glowing and glistening skin

15 Tips to glowing skin: The results of using your skincare products continuously typically take several weeks or even months to materialize. Following are 15 tips that will guide you in achieving glowing skin now that awareness around skincare has multiplied tenfold.

1. Stay Hydrated

Yes, however annoying you feel every time but this is your mother's voice that you are hearing right now. She may not be wrong because most human body problems can be easily excavated just by drinking water. So go ahead and buy that cute sipper kept in your cart since forever and let the magic flow.

2. Learn about your skin type

Before any product application, you should access what kind of skin type you have. Is it oily, dry or a combination? This way you can understand whether a gel-based or oil-based lotion, mask or wash works best for your skin.

3. Do I need to scream: Sunscreen

Do not think twice before applying sunscreen regardless of whether it is a sunny day or cloudy. Skin experts explain that no application of sunscreen makes your skin dry, saggy, and lose all its natural moisture.

4. Moisturize

You should be applying moisturizer on your skin at least once daily, especially in winter you can double moisturize as well.

5. Use a cleanser

When you use a facewash you may be putting harmful chemicals on your face which claim to clean the impurities of your skin but end up clearing your skin's natural glow. Instead use gentle cleansers which are soothing and sensitive on the skin with no after effects.

6. Tone-it-up

Add a simple toner to your beauty regime which has a cool or fresh undertone like cucumber. As per your skin type use drying or clarifying toners like salicylic acid or glycerin based respectively.

7. Serum

Incorporate Vitamin C into your skincare routine which can prove to be more effective than other products.

8. Face-mask

You can apply masks regularly using rose water, fuller's earth mixture and other homemade mixtures which can bring you the clarity of your skin tone.

9. Sheet-masks

Unlike mixture masks, sheet masks can be applied without even a plan and require no commitment. One can simply work or do household chores while wearing a sheet mask at any time of the day.

10. Exfoliate

This cannot be stressed more than it is already- exfoliation is a must! Even if you are out of budget to purchase good quality exfoliating products, you can simply use coffee powder with an aloe vera gel. Exfoliation can prove to be stimulating for collagen production.

11. Retinol to combat unevenness

Experts advise using retinol or other retinoids to speed up the normal turnover of skin cells and eliminate uneven skin texture and colouration. Retinol promotes collagen formation and helps increase cell turnover. This lessens the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles, illuminates dark spots, and improves skin tone and texture.

12. Feed your skin

Antioxidant-rich foods can help your skin feel youthful. Include berries, nuts like pecans and walnuts, and grapes. Next time you're searching for a lunchtime snack, be sure to grab some blueberries because the antioxidants in these foods have been linked to preventing UV damage to your skin.

13. Take beauty sleep

When you don't get enough sleep, your skin suffers, so make sure you're getting at least seven hours of sleep. Enough sleep helps the skin with normal skin turnover and exfoliation.

14. Consistency

Keeping up with your skincare rituals can be very rewarding but receiving immediate rewards is a difficult prospect so be realistic and try to be consistent with the routine.

15. Finish with a banger

Even after that ever-youthful glow, the application of a highlighter in those cheekbones of yours can bring about ta natural-like glimmer. Fair warning- find a highlighter closer to your skin tone or instead of glowing, you will be sparkling.

Follow a routine that works best for you and your skin, with minimum or no side-effect.