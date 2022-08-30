NewsBeauty/Fashion
5 Benefits of Apple cider vinegar for long, shiny hair and healthy scalp

By including apple cider in your beauty regimen, you can say hello to super-smooth, lustrous locks.

  • Apple cider vinegar is a result of fermentation where the sugars in a food are broken down by bacteria and yeast
  • This cider is a super affordable and accessible addition to your lineup
  • It's a natural ingredient that's antimicrobial, acidic, and rich in vitamins and minerals

5 Benefits of Apple cider vinegar for long, shiny hair and healthy scalp

Hair benefits of Apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has been a powerful player in the wellness and skincare industry for quite a while, helping people with anything ranging from treating blackheads to dietary detoxification. And as if that wasn't enough, it is already making a name for itself in the hair care industry as well, which shouldn't be surprising considering its versatility, accessibility, and the fact that it makes a fantastic DIY hair rinse.

Also Read: Don't pop that zit: 10 effective home remedies for acne

Like honey is to green tea, apple cider vinegar is to hair. Although you may not necessarily need it, if you give it a shot, you probably won't look back. Here's how:

1. Boosts a healthy scalp

Apple cider vinegar manages to regulate the pH levels of the scalp, minimising the occurrence of dandruff because it contains both antibacterial and antifungal effects (development of yeast, fungi, and bacteria). Dandruff occurs when there is too much yeast in the oily parts of the scalp.

2. Controls frizz

With monsoon upon us, it is best to use an Apple cider vinegar hair rinse to manage those dehydrated locks. Due to the acetic acid component in this cider, dryness and frizz is curbed and kept at bay. Regardless of your hair type, be sure to use apple cider for its reinventive properties.

3. Reduce itchiness and irritation of the scalp

Apple cider vinegar manages to reduce irritation and itchiness due to its yeast control properties thus restoring the pH balance of the scalp skin.

4. Adds shine

Turn to apple cider vinegar to revive your lifeless and dull hair with not much effort. Works on the hair cuticles to give a smoothening effect making your hair feel and appear glossy.

5. Decreases hair breakage

When your hair has alkaline and has a higher pH level than usual, it is more likely to break. Due to its acidic nature, apple cider vinegar is able to regulate the pH levels in your hair, minimising breakage and enhancing hair health.

Also Read: 10 natural remedies to get a fair and glowing skin

Hair has an ideal pH level of between 4 and 5, but many commercial shampoos may disrupt this and the regular use of apple cider vinegar can benefit your hair and scalp immensely. 

 

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)

 

