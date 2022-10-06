5 Ayurvedic tips to get rid of dark circle

NewsBeauty/Fashion
New Delhi: In this fast paced world, insomnia, anorexia & anxiety have become very common not only in the adults but the young ones too. This leads to under eye dark circles & under eye skin bags. Under eye dark circles can make you look bad and you may even lose your confidence.

There are various solutions that could work well. But nothing better than Ayurveda. Ayurveda has the best solution for under eye dark circle & eye bags. As per Ayurveda, under eye dark circle is a sign of Rasa dhatu Kshaya. It is caused by stress, not enough intake of water, unhealthy diet, poor sleep cycle.

Tips To Remove Dark Circles

  1. Using computer or mobile for long time especially during the night can cause stress on the eyes which increases dark circles. Thus, you should lessen the screen time.
  2. Drink plenty of water and don’t cut down water intake.  
  3. Consume more of the food which is rich in fiber. Eat fresh fruits and vegetables and avoid excess of sweets and chocolates.
  4. Ensure that you are having a balanced & healthy diet at proper timings of pitta. Have your lunch before 1pm & dinner at around 7pm. Taking food at the right time will help your food get digested & absorbed. This will provide nutrition and will give you proper skin & eye’s health.
  5. People who are stressed out have sleep problems. Due to incessantly thinking, they do not get to sleep. This can increase the dark circles. Therefore, avoid stress in life



