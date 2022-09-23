7 homemade aloe vera masks for shiny, dandruff-free, strong hair

Aloe vera hair masks: The humble aloe vera plant that's probably sitting in a corner of your balcony can help you prepare some amazing hair masks that will make your tresses shiny, strong and beautiful. Like any treatment, especially natural remedies, you need to be consistent to see great results. Aloe Vera is rich in Vitamins, folic acid, enzymes, minerals and has anti-inflammatory properties. Here are 5 aloe vera hair masks for your hair!

To moisturise hair: Aloe vera and banana mask

Take 1 aloe vera leaf and scoop out the pulp from the leaf. Take two medium-sized bananas and put the two (aloe vera gel and banana cut into pieces) in a blender to form a smooth paste. Apply on clean hair and leave for two hours. Wear a shower cap. After that wash off with a mild shampoo.

For soft and long hair: Aloe vera and onion mask

Mix onion juice and aloe vera gel and massage the mixture into your scalp and tips of the hair. Let the mixture rest for an hour, and then wash off with a mild shampoo and conditioner. This combination is supposed to make your hair soft and promote hair growth.

To treat dry, frizzy hair: Aloe vera and egg mask

If you are okay with using eggs on your hair, this is a great mask. Make a paste using one egg and three teaspoons of aloe vera gel. Apply the mixture to your hair - use a brush - and let the mixture sit for half an hour. Put on a shower cap. After 30 minutes, shampoo your hair thoroughly. Both egg and aloe vera gel have highly nourishing properties and this can do wonders for dry and frizzy hair. But take note, not everyone can tolerate the smell of raw eggs, so use this only if you are comfortable with this.

For shiny hair: Aloe vera and yoghurt hair mask

For natural shiny hair, use an aloe vera and yoghurt pack. According to studies, probiotics in yoghurt help in tackling dandruff as well. Mix two teaspoons of fresh aloe vera gel with two teaspoons of yoghurt, and one teaspoon of honey. You can also add one teaspoon of olive oil. Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp and massage your head. After half hour, wash off and get those beautiful, shiny locks. For best results, use once a week.

To get rid of dandruff: Aloe vera and apple cider vinegar hair mask

Take one cup (or 4 tablespoons) of fresh aloe vera gel and add one teaspoon of honey and two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar. Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp. Wash off after 20 minutes. You can apply this mask twice a month.

As a deep conditioner: Aloe vera and coconut oil hair mask

Use virgin coconut oil for the best results. Mix two teaspoons of fresh aloe vera gel with one teaspoon of honey and three teaspoons of coconut oil. Massage your hair and scalp and let it rest for 30 minutes. Wash off with a mild shampoo. You can use this conditioner in place of your regular one, once a week, for great results.

To promote hair growth: Aloe vera and fenugreek mask

Both aloe vera and fenugreek (methi) seeds have amazing benefits. Blend overnight-soaked methi seeds and create a paste. Add 3 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and apply the mixture as a hair mask. Wash off with a mild shampoo after 30 minutes. Applying this regularly will ensure hair growth.

